Over the past two decades the Forever Friends Appeal at Bath's Royal United Hospital has raised £23m.
Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who launched the appeal in 1999, went back ahead of the band's concert in Bristol.
Ginger Spice met some of the patients to help celebrate the appeal's 20th anniversary.
10 Jun 2019
