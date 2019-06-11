'Go and do a gig full of babies'

Media player
Aftermirth day comedy club where 'babies are welcome'
Bristol comedian Angie Belcher has set up a daytime comedy club for mums and dads with babies.
She said it has normal adult content - the only difference is babies are welcome. She said she was inspired after recently becoming a mother herself.
But only babies under 18 months are permitted - once they get a bit older they "might pick up the swear words".
11 Jun 2019
