Smallest heart pump helps patients in Bristol
Patients who would otherwise die from acute heart failure are being given a life-saving operation in Bristol using the world's smallest heart pump.
The device is the size of a kidney bean.
Bristol Heart Institute is one of only two places in the UK to offer the procedure.
07 Jun 2019
