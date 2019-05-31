Thousands celebrate community Iftar
Crowd of six thousand celebrate Bristol's community Iftar

Thousands of people came together in Easton, Bristol to celebrate the city's third grand street Iftar.

The event was started in 2017 as a direct response to the Manchester terror attacks.

It has since doubled in size every year the Iftar has been held.

Video journalists: Dion Hesson & Alex Howick

