Huge Greta Thunberg mural painted on Bristol wall
A large mural of the Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been painted on a wall in Bristol.
The 15m-high image took eight days to paint.
Artist Jody Thomas said Thunberg embodies a "new movement" in the fight against climate change.
Video journalist: Alex Howick
31 May 2019
Share this with
-
-
