Actor Elmi Rashid Elmi talks about meaning of Ramadan
As Ramadan comes close to an end, actor and YouTube star Elmi Rashid Elmi explains what it means to him.
Ramadan, which started on 5 May, sees Muslims refrain from eating or drinking between dawn and sunset every day for about 30 days.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year, but the date is not decided until shortly beforehand, because the calendar is based on sightings of the moon.
It is the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.
30 May 2019
