Bristol artist holds mindful art workshops
A Bristol artist is holding painting workshops on ideas on how to approach painting in a mindful way.
Emma Burleigh says it helped her re-connect with her creativity and explore feelings about being adopted as a baby.
Here some of her students describe how they've enjoyed this way of creating art.
03 Jun 2019
