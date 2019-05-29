Giving up Netflix for Ramadan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol man on giving up Netflix for Ramadan

Rizwan Ahmed is the Muslim chaplain at Bristol University and cultural awareness officer at Bristol Muslim Cultural Society.

He says fasting for Ramadan is not just about giving up food and water, but also a time to give your senses a break from stimulation too.

So this year he is also giving up Netflix, YouTube and social media.

  • 29 May 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm doing Ramadan to support my friend'