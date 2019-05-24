"I never thought I would be presenting on radio"
Presenter Ashley Jenkins raises profile for disabled in the media

After swimming a mile for charity, Ashley Jenkins was approached by BBC Bristol presenter Neil Maggs to join him on his sports show as a co-presenter.

Mr Jenkins wants to "break stereotypes" and raise awareness of how hard it is to work in a career in media with a severe disability, through the lack of opportunities.

Mr Jenkins said: "I certainly don’t think you get given the chance to go higher in your career in media if you are disabled".

