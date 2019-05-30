Spreading the gospel through gymnastics
Jonathan Last uses handstands to 'connect the world'

Movement coach Jonathan Last is combining his love of handstands and acrobatics with travel.

He uses his Instagram account to document his skills, which has resulted in him connecting with people around the world.

"I would describe my Instagram profile as sharing gymnastics and movement and my faith as a Christian," Jonathan says.

