Hungry caterpillars cover bush in webs
Hallen hedgerow covered by thousands of caterpillars

Thousands of hungry Ermine moth caterpillars have covered a five-metre stretch of bushes in Hallen, South Gloucestershire.

The hungry juveniles spin the webs to protect themselves while they gorge on the plants behind, creating a huge natural spectacle.

  • 16 May 2019