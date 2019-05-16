Media player
Hallen hedgerow covered by thousands of caterpillars
Thousands of hungry Ermine moth caterpillars have covered a 5m stretch of bushes in Hallen, South Gloucestershire.
The hungry juveniles spin the webs to protect themselves while they gorge on the plants behind, creating a natural spectacle.
16 May 2019
