Video

A former bodybuilder has spoken about how she became obsessed by her weight and body image.

Jemma Arscott said a lot of her motivation for training came from social media but admitted she had overdone the training to the detriment of her mental, and physical health.

At one stage her periods stopped and she struggled to get conceive but eventually had a baby boy.

She now calls out others for posting unrealistic images on social media.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes