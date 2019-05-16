'It's like removing bars from a cage'
'How to be body positive as a trans person'

Jessica Fletcher is a month into transitioning from male to female and says surrounding herself with positive things has been helping her.

Having an immediate network that "love and care" about her has also helped in her transition, she said.

She described her journey through transition as being like "removing bars from a cage".

