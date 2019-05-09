Media player
Bristol fire: Video of inside damaged Speedwell site emerges
Video has emerged of the charred inside of a machinery building which went up in flames last week.
Last Friday a huge fire badly damaged the former Strachan and Henshaw machinery building in Speedwell, Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service say the building is dangerous and should not be entered.
But footage, sent to the BBC, appears to show the extent of the damage to the building's interior, which was used by a number of small businesses.
09 May 2019
