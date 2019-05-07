Media player
PKU and Kuvan - the campaign for an affordable drug
Leanne Barnett's twins, Olivia and Ruby, were born with a rare genetic condition called PKU.
The lifelong condition means they have to follow a strictly regimented diet as their bodies can't properly break down protein.
A drug exists which could help them lead a normal life, but the manufacturer has made it too expensive for the NHS to afford.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
07 May 2019
