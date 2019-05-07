Campaigning to make a life-changing drug affordable
PKU and Kuvan - the campaign for an affordable drug

Leanne Barnett's twins, Olivia and Ruby, were born with a rare genetic condition called PKU.

The lifelong condition means they have to follow a strictly regimented diet as their bodies can't properly break down protein.

A drug exists which could help them lead a normal life, but the manufacturer has made it too expensive for the NHS to afford.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

