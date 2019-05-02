Video

University of Bristol student Ben Murray, 19, died in May 2018 after taking his life.

Ben had been told by letter he was being "dismissed" or required to leave his course.

Recording a verdict of suicide, Maria Voisin said the transition from home to university "was huge, and universities carry an important pastoral role".

Speaking after the inquest his father James Murray said he believed Ben would still be at Bristol if the new measures introduced as a result of his death had been in place.

