Girl makes 999 call to save trapped mum

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl makes 999 call to save mum trapped under wardrobe
A nine-year-old girl helped rescue her mum after she got trapped under a wardrobe which had fallen over.
Shaylee, from Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire, reacted quickly by calling 999 to urge the fire brigade to rush to the house.
He mum, Sophie, suffered only minor injuries and described her daughter as "absolutely amazing".
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48068922/girl-makes-999-call-to-save-mum-trapped-under-wardrobeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window