Girl makes 999 call to save trapped mum
Girl makes 999 call to save mum trapped under wardrobe

A nine-year-old girl helped rescue her mum after she got trapped under a wardrobe which had fallen over.

Shaylee, from Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire, reacted quickly by calling 999 to urge the fire brigade to rush to the house.

He mum, Sophie, suffered only minor injuries and described her daughter as "absolutely amazing".

  • 26 Apr 2019
