Moment man threatens to stab 999 call handler
Abusive calls to 999 call handlers are on the rise, say emergency services in the West.

South Western Ambulance Service says staff are dealing with an increase in death threats and violent rants.

Emergency services across the region have united in a campaign against violent and aggressive behaviour towards their staff.

This call features a man who phoned the Bristol control centre who was later taken to court and fined.

  • 16 Apr 2019
