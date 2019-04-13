Sock wrestling is raising money for LGBTQ+ charities
LGBTQ communities are sock wrestling for charity

LGBTQ+ communities in Bristol feel there are not enough "queer spaces" for them to "be themselves".

One group is using a "full contact" activity - sock wrestling - as a focus for an LGBTQ+ friendly space, that they say would not be possible elsewhere.

Participants say the sport makes peoples' bodies feel less "politicised" and allows all body types and genders to freely "to express themselves".

