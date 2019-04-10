'I saw the first jet take off in Gloucestershire'
'I saw the first jet plane take off'

When 90-year-old Jim Hunt was a lad he witnessed the first British jet aircraft taking off from a Gloucestershire airfield.

Sir Frank Whittle's engine had first powered an aeroplane during a short hop along the runway at Brockworth in 1941.

In the following months it came back for more testing, when Jim witnessed it take to the skies for the first time.

