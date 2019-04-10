Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I saw the first jet plane take off'
When 90-year-old Jim Hunt was a lad he witnessed the first British jet aircraft taking off from a Gloucestershire airfield.
Sir Frank Whittle's engine had first powered an aeroplane during a short hop along the runway at Brockworth in 1941.
In the following months it came back for more testing, when Jim witnessed it take to the skies for the first time.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47882239/i-saw-the-first-jet-plane-take-off-in-gloucestershireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window