Concorde first British flight remembered

The first flight of the British-assembled 002 Concorde took place on April 9, 1969.

Crowds of reporters came to watch the flight from the airfield at Filton, South Gloucestershire.

After taking off the supersonic plane had to land at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire 50 miles away, as the factory runway at Filton is less than 9,000ft long which is too short for test-flying Concorde.

Former Concorde engineers remember the day it took off for the first time.