Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man forced to eat chilli sandwiches by "cruel" housemate
Video of a man being forced to eat chilli sandwiches by a woman convicted of slavery offences has been released.
This mobile phone footage shows the vulnerable victim struggling to force down the spicy sandwich as Christiana Tudor-Dobre films.
Tudor-Dobre, who has been sentenced alongside Ion Boboc for treating the man with "contempt and cruelty", is heard cackling during the victim's ordeal.
The video, shown to jurors Bristol Crown Court, was translated by Avon and Somerset police.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47867221/man-forced-to-eat-chilli-sandwiches-by-cruel-housemateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window