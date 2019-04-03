Thermal camera detects people falling in water
Cameras record man walking into harbour

A pilot scheme, using thermal imaging cameras to detect people who fall into the water, has helped to save lives at Bristol harbourside, where several people have drowned in recent years.

The new technology alerts the emergency services if person falls in, allowing rescue boats to get to them quickly.

The cameras recently picked up this man walking straight into the river near Prince Street Bridge.

