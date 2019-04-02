Coffee chain boss on £250k loss
Banning single use coffee cups last summer was a bold move for Boston Tea Party.

It has cost them £250k in sales but owner Sam Roberts says it was a financial hit worth taking.

Now its up to the customers and the other chains to make their move, he says.

