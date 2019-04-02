What customers think of the cup ban
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What customers think of coffee cup ban

Independent coffee chain Boston Tea Party says it has lost £250,000 in sales since banning single use coffee cups.

But owner Sam Roberts says there is no turning back.

Here's what customers think of the move.

  • 02 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The purr-fect cafe for cat lovers