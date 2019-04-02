Media player
What customers think of coffee cup ban
Independent coffee chain Boston Tea Party says it has lost £250,000 in sales since banning single use coffee cups.
But owner Sam Roberts says there is no turning back.
Here's what customers think of the move.
02 Apr 2019
