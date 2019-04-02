Recreating a lost Doctor Who serial
There are currently 97 missing Doctor Who episodes - many of them were lost because the BBC wiped the tapes in the 1960s.

Now, one of the previously lost serials featuring Patrick Troughton has been recreated using the original audio soundtrack recorded off air by a fan at the time.

The four animated episodes have taken the team at Sun and Moon in Bristol seven months to bring to life.

