'Visionary' Banksy painting back on show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Banksy: Devolved Parliament back on show at Bristol Museum
A Banksy painting is back on display 10 years after the artist's wildly popular exhibition at Bristol Museum.
Devolved Parliament - his biggest-known work on canvas - depicts politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees.
It will be on display until September as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the "Banksy vs Bristol Museum" exhibition and is on loan from a private collection.
But what do these visitors think of the painting in the light of recent parliamentary proceedings?
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47740993/banksy-devolved-parliament-back-on-show-at-bristol-museumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window