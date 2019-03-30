Video

Students at the University of Bristol and UWE were filmed talking about their experiences of mental health and suicide.

Filmmaker Arthur Cauty decided to make a short film after he lost somebody to suicide two years ago. It is called Faces of Mental Health.

Mr Cauty said he wanted to encourage conversation about the subject.

At least 13 students in Bristol are thought to have taken their own lives since 2016.

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.