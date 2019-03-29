Iron Throne in the UK
Video

Game of Thrones' hidden Iron Throne found in woodland

Game of Thrones fans hunting for one of six Iron Thrones placed around the world have found one in a woodland in south-west England.

Puzzlewood, in the Forest of Dean, is well known as a filming location for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Doctor Who and Merlin.

GoT fans are now heading there to get the chance to sit in the distinctive throne.

