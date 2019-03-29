Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Game of Thrones' hidden Iron Throne found in woodland
Game of Thrones fans hunting for one of six Iron Thrones placed around the world have found one in a woodland in south-west England.
Puzzlewood, in the Forest of Dean, is well known as a filming location for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Doctor Who and Merlin.
GoT fans are now heading there to get the chance to sit in the distinctive throne.
29 Mar 2019
