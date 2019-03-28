Media player
Synchronised swimmers battle plastic waste in pool
Two synchronised swimmers have performed in a pool full of plastic to highlight the problem of pollution.
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe, from Bristol, performed their World Championship routine whilst avoiding bottles, toiletries, carrier bags and containers.
It is the kind of plastic waste that is being dumped into the world's oceans, causing serious issues for marine animals.
28 Mar 2019
