The Easton Cowgirls are a football team of activists from Bristol.

In recent years they have travelled around the world to highlight political issues and to connect with female football teams in those countries.

In November they will play a match in Lebanon to highlight the movement of refugees from Palestine to the country.

Previous matches have taken them to Mexico to meet the Zapatistas, a political liberation group based in the Lancandon jungles of Chiapas, and to Gaza.