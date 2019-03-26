Media player
Slopes of Inspiration: Film debut for disabled skier
Stefan Clatworthy cannot walk or talk but dreamed of directing films.
New technology and a team of digital experts have given him a voice, allowing him to fulfil his ambitions.
It is a dream come true for the 23-year-old ski enthusiast, who has directed a film - Slopes of Inspiration - about disabled skiing.
Stefan, who has had severe cerebral palsy since birth, now plans to use this short film to raise funds for Disability Snowsports UK.
26 Mar 2019
