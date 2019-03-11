Did the ban on fox hunting end the battle between hunters and saboteurs?
Clashes between hunt saboteurs and hunters continue

In 2004, it became a criminal offence in England and Wales to hunt down and kill a wild mammal with a pack of dogs.

In order to prosecute, a person must be shown to be intentionally hunting the animal.

The pursuit of live animals has been replaced by trail hunting, which sees hounds and riders follow a pre-laid scent along an agreed route.

The BBC Inside Out West team followed a group of saboteurs determined to disrupt a hunt in Monmouthshire.

