Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clashes between hunt saboteurs and hunters continue
In 2004, it became a criminal offence in England and Wales to hunt down and kill a wild mammal with a pack of dogs.
In order to prosecute, a person must be shown to be intentionally hunting the animal.
The pursuit of live animals has been replaced by trail hunting, which sees hounds and riders follow a pre-laid scent along an agreed route.
The BBC Inside Out West team followed a group of saboteurs determined to disrupt a hunt in Monmouthshire.
Watch BBC Inside Out West, on BBC One, at 19:30 GMT on Monday.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47499816/clashes-between-hunt-saboteurs-and-hunters-continueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window