Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Special' Concorde celebrates 50 years
It is 50 years since the "special" supersonic jet passenger plane, Concorde, made its first test flight in France.
The plane - Concorde 001 - was first test flown in France ahead of trials in the UK a few weeks later.
The much-loved jet was built near Bristol and in Toulouse but was withdrawn from service following a crash and rising maintenance costs.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window