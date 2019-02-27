Laughing to improve your well-being
Laughing to improve your wellbeing

It's the health craze that you can't help finding funny.

Laughter yoga combines laughter with breathing exercises to make you happier and healthier.

The Bristol Laughter Club has been going for more than 15 years.

They took their inspiration from a GP in India who researched the idea in the mid-1990s and found its benefits could be quickly felt.

