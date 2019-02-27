Media player
Laughing to improve your wellbeing
It's the health craze that you can't help finding funny.
Laughter yoga combines laughter with breathing exercises to make you happier and healthier.
The Bristol Laughter Club has been going for more than 15 years.
They took their inspiration from a GP in India who researched the idea in the mid-1990s and found its benefits could be quickly felt.
27 Feb 2019
