Neighbours 'misled' over 'dream homes'

A group of neighbours who bought "dream homes" on a new housing estate claim they were misled on management fees.

Rob Howe said he was incorrectly told by Barratt that if he bought a new build home on any estate he would have to pay a management charge.

Residents claim they were told they had "no option" but to pay a private firm because it was "too much for the council" to maintain open spaces.

Barratt said customers were provided with "full information" on the charges and "local authorities prefer public open space to be adopted by a management company."

An undercover investigation by BBC Inside Out West, who secretly filmed a Barratt salesperson in one of the company's sales offices, in the area, were told all new build sites charged management fees because "the council can't take over the whole areas anymore".