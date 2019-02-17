Engineers of the future create Lego robots
Teams of young engineers have competed in the national finals of a Lego robot-building competition.

Over 70 teams of schoolchildren from the UK and Ireland took part in the Institution of Engineering and Technology event in Bristol.

Groups of nine to 16- year-olds tested their robotics, computer programming, problem solving and communication skills.

The top teams now have a chance to represent their country at the international finals later in the year.

