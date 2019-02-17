Window art trail spreads friendship

Video

Window Wanderland is a community arts trail where window displays are created in front rooms and lit up at night.

Set designer Lucy Reeves Khan came up with the idea while out walking one evening and finding herself looking into homes which had the lights on and curtains open.

She wanted to make new friends and get involved with her community to overcome feelings of loneliness.

She organised workshops to get people together to share ideas for window displays and to make friends.

Hundreds of people took part in the first event in Bristol in 2015 and since then the idea has gone global.