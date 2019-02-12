Video

Ten years ago, Jimmy Ladgrove's friend Deek took his own life in Albury, Australia.

The event had a profound effect on Jimmy, from Bristol, who recently shaved his 15-inch (38cm) long beard off to raise money for the male health charity Movember.

Before the trim, Jimmy hadn't shaved his beard for some five years.

The facial hair which was cut off was then proudly mounted on a plaque by his parents.

If you have been affected by this story, the BBC Action Line has guidance and support on suicide and bereavement.