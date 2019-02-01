Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol Airport workers clear runway of snow
Bristol Airport has cancelled dozens of flights due to heavy snow.
The airport said it would be closed until midday and its "teams are working hard to clear the airfield".
More information about departures and arrivals can also be found on the airport's website.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47086722/bristol-airport-workers-clear-runway-of-snowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window