Student nurse says bursary axe 'not fair'

A student nurse, who says he is working a 65 hour week, says he is struggling to juggle university lectures, work placements and a full-time job.

John Worth, an undergraduate at the University of the West of England in Bristol, during his work placement he does four unpaid days at Southmead Hospital and works as a carer for the other three days.

He said the ending of bursaries in 2017 had left student nurses struggling to make ends meet and he is campaigning for them to be paid for their work placements.

The government says that student nurses on placements are acting under close supervision and are not paid to staff hospitals.

