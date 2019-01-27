'If I want a bike, I'm going to steal it'
A motorcycle thief has spoken of how he would steal bikes for fun and then boast about it on social media.

Many bikes are stolen across Bristol every week and often set on fire.

But two men are trying to recover the bikes before they are torched and reunite them with their owners.

  • 27 Jan 2019
