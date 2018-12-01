Africa song marathon raises cash
Revellers in Bristol heard the drums echoing all night as a venue played Africa by Toto on loop for 12 hours to raise funds for charity.

DJ Michael Savage began playing the US rock band's biggest hit on vinyl from 23:00 at The Exchange in Bristol on Friday, finishing at 11:00 the next day.

People were sponsored for how long they lasted.

The musical marathon was raising funds for Temwa, a Bristol-based charity which works to "develop self-sufficient communities" in remote rural areas of northern Malawi.

Video journalist: Dion Hesson

