Ten buses torched at depot
Ten buses are targeted in Bristol arson attack

Ten buses have been deliberately set on fire at a depot in Bristol during the night.

The vehicles - six double-decks and four single-deckers - were targeted at the Abus depot in St Philips Marsh.

Avon Fire and Rescue said the fires are thought to have been started deliberately.

  • 05 Nov 2018
