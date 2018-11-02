Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bus roof ripped off under Bristol Parkway railway bridge
The roof of a double decker bus was ripped off when it was driven under a low-level railway bridge in Bristol.
British Transport Police said nobody was injured in the crash which took place near Parkway railway station, at about 15:30 GMT.
Network Rail said the incident "did not have a significant impact on services".
Video courtesy of Rob Franklin.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-46077533/bus-roof-ripped-off-under-bristol-parkway-railway-bridgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window