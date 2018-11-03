'I knew I had to just let Steff through'

Video

A couple married for 45 years have described why they are determined to stay together after one of them undergoing gender reassignment.

Steff Barnett kept her wish to become a woman secret for most of her life, from everyone but Lynne.

The couple met aged 16 and have opted to stay together, even though it means no intimate physical contact between them.

BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West at 19:30 GMT on Monday 5 November, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.