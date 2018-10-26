Media player
World Lemur Day at Bristol Zoo: Protecting an endangered species
Lemurs are on the brink of extinction according to experts.
More than 90 per cent of the world's 111 lemur species and subspecies are under threat according to leading primate conservationists.
Bristol Zoo has launched a campaign to help build a new lemur research centre in Madagascar.
