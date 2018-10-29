IVF doctor filmed misleading people

Video

A fertility consultant in Bristol has been filmed by an undercover reporter at an information evening making misleading claims about IVF safety.

Dr Gurpreet Kalra of Create Fertility, which promotes a low drug treatment, claimed women die in the UK each year due to high doses of IVF drugs.

In a statement, Dr Kalra said he may have inadvertently made a mistake, adding he had the duty to inform women about potential serious risks of high stimulation IVF.

