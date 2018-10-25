Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No-deal Brexit fear forces Bristol firm to act
A sports equipment company says it is moving some of its operations into Europe in case there is no deal between the EU and the UK.
Negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU are said to be 95% complete, but have stalled on the question over the border between north and southern Ireland.
The possibility of having no trading deal has worried this Bristol firm which says such an agreement should have been in place six months ago.
25 Oct 2018
